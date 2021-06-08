Fliehman wins 53rd Christman Award

Olivia Fliehman, a member of the Miami Trace High School Class of 2021, has been named the winner of the 53rd-annual Clarence A. Christman Award.

The award has been presented each year since 1969.

It began as the Record-Herald Award and was soon named in honor of Mr. Christman.

The award, consisting of a $500 scholarship and a commemorative plaque, goes to a local high school senior who best exemplifies excellence in the areas of athletics, academics and leadership.

The award is being sponsored by the Record-Herald and Court House & St. Catherine’s Manor.

Fliehman was selected for the award from a group of 27 nominees (16 from Miami Trace High School and 11 from Washington High School).

Fliehman had a 4.0 grade point average and was instrumental in the Miami Trace volleyball team winning the first conference championship in the program’s history.

Fliehman was also a member of the Miami Trace track team, but was unable to compete this spring due to an injury.

She was valedictorian of the Miami Trace Class of 2021, a member of the National Honor Society and an office and library assistant and a member of Student Government, French Club, president of the Key Club and a member of the Future Farmers of America.

Fliehman is a member of the Sabina Church of Christ.

She lettered in basketball and volleyball at Miami Trace and was a multi All-Conference and All-District honoree in volleyball.

“I’m definitely very excited,” Fliehman said when the Record-Herald informed her she had won the award. “I’m surprised, too, caught off guard by that.

“That’s a big deal,” Fliehman said. “Our faculty at our school makes it a big deal. It makes me feel very good knowing I’ve won that.

“I definitely would know probably all of the other nominees from Court House and from Trace, just from playing sports and being around people,” Fliehman said. “Knowing the kind of people I was up against and then being able to still win it is very exciting, because there were some amazing people (nominated).

“I’d like to thank my parents a ton,” Fliehman said. “They’re really the reason I’ve been so involved in school and in sports. A big thank you to my coaches and all the faculty at the school and my volleyball coach Doug Mace. It’s a big honor just to be nominated for the Christman.

“I’d like to thank the Record-Herald and Court House and St. Catherine’s Manor for this award and for the scholarship,” Fliehman said. “I’m very, very thankful for that.”

“It has been a privilege to have Olivia part of our volleyball program,” Miami Trace head volleyball coach Doug Mace said. “Her leadership qualities far exceed her playing abilities and she will be remembered as one of the best volleyball players to ever play at Miami Trace. Olivia led the team on and off the court. She has the ability to make everyone around her a better player. Olivia would always be there for her teammates, celebrate when they did good and encouraged them when they needed it.

“Olivia helped take Miami Trace volleyball to a new standard,” Mace said. “She was the first player during my time coaching that was named a captain both her junior and senior year. She led our team to the school’s first league championship in 40 plus years. And she helped change the culture of our program.

“After coaching Olivia on the varsity team for the past four years, I can say that she has been a special player and a special person that I will miss,” Mace said. “I look forward to seeing what Olivia accomplishes in her future.”

MTHS grad to receive $500 scholarship