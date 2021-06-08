FCPC seeks adults and teens for scan

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition would like to announce an opportunity for the public to partner with us with our annual environmental scan. This scan is preformed to help identify signage and how local businesses promote and sell alcohol and tobacco products.

Our goal is to identify those businesses that are doing well in promoting safe sales and restricting sales as they should. Also, we hope to get teens point of view on how the selling techniques are seen by youth.

We are holding this scan training June 29 at noon in the conference room at the Fayette County community action building. We will be providing food, so lunch is on us!

We are seeking both adult and teen volunteers to help us visit every local business that sells alcohol and tobacco. These include gas stations, drive thrus, convenient stores, grocery stores and more. This is an important event and a way to help shape the community for the better.

We will also be conducting a fun scavenger hunt with prizes for the winners. If you have any questions, contact JR Davis, Coalition co-director, at 740-335-7282 or via email at gdavis@cacfayettecounty.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_FCPrevC.jpg