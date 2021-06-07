WCH Lions win international award

The Washington Court House Lions Club recently celebrated two of its members having earned an international award in the organization.

The two members of the Washington Court House Lions Club were among only four Lions in District OH-6 who received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation, the fourth highest honor awarded by the organization.

According to information from the Washington Court House Lions Club, Lion Sue Willis received the recognition because of her efforts to help the Dayton tornado victims last year.

“Working with the Fayette County Food Pantry, Lion Sue was able to provide several loads of food at a free or very low price to the Dayton area Lions Clubs who were providing aid,” the press release stated.

The second who earned the award was Lion Jay Carey who received the recognition for his role as Cabinet Secretary/Treasurer.

“In this capacity, Lion Jay spends countless hours documenting and distributing all reports which relate to the district, including minutes of meetings, and balance sheets for all expenditures,” the press release states. “This is Carey’s fourth time to receive this recognition.”

The Certificate of Appreciation is awarded “in Recognition of Distinguished Achievement in Fulfilling the Mission of Lions Clubs International.”

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House Lions Club. The Lions Club District OH-6 encompasses an area from just above Dayton, south to the Ohio River, and east to include Ross County.

Two members of the Washington Court House Lions Club recently received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. The first was WCH Lion Sue Willis. Pictured (L to R): OH-6 District Governor Ric Houser, Willis and International Director Geoffrey Wade of Florida. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_2566-2-.jpg Two members of the Washington Court House Lions Club recently received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. The first was WCH Lion Sue Willis. Pictured (L to R): OH-6 District Governor Ric Houser, Willis and International Director Geoffrey Wade of Florida. Courtesy photos The second was WCH Lion Jay Carey. Pictured (L to R): Houser, Carey and Wade. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_2568-2-.jpg The second was WCH Lion Jay Carey. Pictured (L to R): Houser, Carey and Wade. Courtesy photos