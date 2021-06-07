Sweeney tribute game set for June 27

On the last Sunday of this month, a Sean Sweeney Tribute Game will be held along with various fundraising activities. All proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the family.

Following the unexpected passing of 38-year-old Miami Trace School District Assistant Boys’ Soccer Coach Sean Sweeney in April, various fundraisers have been set up in efforts to assist his family.

The game will be held on June 27 from 4-9 p.m. at Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium and is being sponsored by the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters.

Spectators can enter from either entrance to the field and will be charged a $5 entry fee.

The contests will begin with a 30-minute game between members of the Big Cats Soccer Club.

Following will be a series of round robin style games between four teams: Miami Trace Boys Soccer alumni, current Miami Trace Boys Soccer Players, Miami Trace Girls Soccer current players and alumni, and Southern State Community College Men’s Soccer alumni and coaches that were able to coach in one of the places Sean coached.

During the event, a bake sale will be held with numerous baked goods donated by generous community members. There will be an option to pick up and purchase baked goods without entering the stadium so that those who cannot stay are not forced to pay an entry fee.

With the bake sale, the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters will be running a full concession stand, Court House Nutrition will be selling flavored iced teas, and Debra Grover will be serving her famous lemon shake-ups.

“You won’t want to miss out on these delicious treats with all proceeds going straight to the Sweeney family,” explained former Miami Trace student athlete Caleb Perry.

With the refreshments, the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters is also sponsoring a 50/50 raffle that includes season passes for Miami Trace sporting events provided by Aaron Hammond and the Miami Trace Athletic Department. Again, all proceeds will be donated directly to the family.

Anyone with questions may contact Caleb Perry at calebperry2001@yahoo.com, and all are welcome to join the Sean Sweeney Tribute Game Facebook group.

“We hope to see you all there,” wrote Perry via email.

Sweeney https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_SWEENEY-PHOTO.jpg Sweeney Record-Herald file photo