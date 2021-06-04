Campbell retires from WCHCS after 36 years

Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored several retirees at a recent May meeting. Pictured is one of the retirees, Ann Campbell (at bottom of photo with sash), with a group of fellow teachers, administrators and other staff from Belle Aire Intermediate School. Campbell retired from the district with 36 years of service, and many gathered to say goodbye. Stay with the Record-Herald for more honored retirees from Washington Court House City Schools—coming next week.

