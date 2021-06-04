Teachers Association grants scholarship

A highlight of the June luncheon meeting for the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association was the awarding of an $800 scholarship to a stellar 2021 graduate from the local public schools.

Madison Gilmore, who plans to major in early childhood education at Ohio University-Chillicothe, ranked 7th in her senior class at Washington High School.

Gilmore gained this ranking even while participating in numerous activities, holding down a job, and earning 27 college credits from Southern State Community College.

Pictured (left-to-right) are: Fayette County Retired Teachers Association (FCRTA) Scholarship Committee Chair Don Moore, award winner Madison Gilmore, parents Kim and Michael Gilmore, and FCRTA Scholarship committee members Jean Ann Davis and Cindy Sagar. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_restiredTeachers.jpg Pictured (left-to-right) are: Fayette County Retired Teachers Association (FCRTA) Scholarship Committee Chair Don Moore, award winner Madison Gilmore, parents Kim and Michael Gilmore, and FCRTA Scholarship committee members Jean Ann Davis and Cindy Sagar. Courtesy photo