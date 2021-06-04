FCPH teaches Safe Sitter course

Fifteen youth in grades six through eight recently completed a Safe Sitter course presented by Fayette County Public Health staff.
The one-day course covered safety skills including:
—indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety
—childcare skills including child development and behavior management
—first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management
—choking rescue and CPR
—life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees
FCPH will offer one more course this summer. The class will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the cost is $45. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Limited space remains. Call 740-335-5910 to register.
For 40 years, Safe Sitter has been a leader in providing life skills, safety skills, and child care training for youth. Now a national nonprofit organization with over 900 Registered Providers in all 50 states, Safe Sitter continues to help build safer communities by providing youth with the skills they need to be safe while home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The medically accurate course content follows guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.