FCPH teaches Safe Sitter course

Fifteen youth in grades six through eight recently completed a Safe Sitter course presented by Fayette County Public Health staff.

The one-day course covered safety skills including:

—indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety

—childcare skills including child development and behavior management

—first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management

—choking rescue and CPR

—life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees

FCPH will offer one more course this summer. The class will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the cost is $45. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Limited space remains. Call 740-335-5910 to register.

For 40 years, Safe Sitter has been a leader in providing life skills, safety skills, and child care training for youth. Now a national nonprofit organization with over 900 Registered Providers in all 50 states, Safe Sitter continues to help build safer communities by providing youth with the skills they need to be safe while home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The medically accurate course content follows guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.

Diapering was another activity the students learned about. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_diaperingactivity.jpg Diapering was another activity the students learned about. Courtesy photos During the course, students played behavior managment bingo. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_behaviormanagementbingo.jpg During the course, students played behavior managment bingo. Courtesy photos FCPH will offer one more Safe Sitter course this summer on July 15 for $45. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_Diapering.jpg FCPH will offer one more Safe Sitter course this summer on July 15 for $45. Courtesy photos The on-day course covered various safety skills. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_SafeSitters.jpg The on-day course covered various safety skills. Courtesy photos Recently, Fayette County Public Health staff presented a Safe Sitter course to 15 youths in grades 6-8. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_Safe-Sitter-06012021.jpg Recently, Fayette County Public Health staff presented a Safe Sitter course to 15 youths in grades 6-8. Courtesy photos

Last Safe Sitter course for summer on July 15