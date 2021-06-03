FCPH updates vaccine provider list

The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of.

According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”

Fayette County Public Health reminds the community that eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice, and the vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Additionally:

— Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older

— Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old)

— Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until 2 weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

Providers are being added weekly. In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

FCPH will offer the following clinics next week by appointment only:

Moderna will be offered for individuals 18 and older on Wednesday, June 9. First dose scheduling will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second doses (as previously scheduled) will also be provided at this clinic, which will take place at the health department, 317 S. Fayette Street. Pfizer will be offered for individuals 12 and older on Tuesday, June 8 at the health department. First dose scheduling will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon. Second doses will be provided to scheduled individuals.

FCPH will be in Jeffersonville at Destination Outlets (store 8580) on Friday, June 11 to administer the second dose of Moderna vaccines to individuals who received their first dose at this location in May.

Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make a vaccination appointment. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other providers:

HealthSource of Ohio: visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger: visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens: schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation:

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit www.faycohd.org or www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Amy Friel, RN with Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and Tom “Chatter” Harris at a recent vaccination clinic outreach in Bloomingburg. FCPH continues to partner with businesses and community partners to set up vaccination clinics in the community. If you are an employer and would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at your location, please call 740-335-5910. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_bburg.jpg Amy Friel, RN with Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and Tom “Chatter” Harris at a recent vaccination clinic outreach in Bloomingburg. FCPH continues to partner with businesses and community partners to set up vaccination clinics in the community. If you are an employer and would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at your location, please call 740-335-5910. Courtesy photo