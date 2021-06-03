Washington Lions Club awards two scholarships

The Washington Lions Club has been awarding scholarships to both local school districts — Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools — for many decades. The award recipients for 2021 are Victoria Miller from Miami Trace Local Schools and Mika Ingram from Washington Court House City Schools.

In recent years, the schools’ counselors offices distributes funds to all the deserving students that submit their names for consideration.

The club sponsors numerous fundraisers throughout the year and those funds are used for these students and other charitable causes. Nationally and internationally, Lions Clubs donate to sight saving efforts, diabetes education and other local and regional needs.

The Washington Court House club has been in existence since 1934—about 87 years total. Also still volunteering in Fayette County are the Lions Clubs of Jeffersonville, New Holland and Good Hope.

