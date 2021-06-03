VFW annual ride and giveaway this Saturday

The VFW Riders Post 3762 fifth-annual “Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway” is this Saturday.

Sign-ups for the event are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The Ride will start and end at VFW Post 3762, located at 335 Veteran’s Way in Washington Court House.

Tickets for the event are still being sold and can be purchased at the event on Saturday while they last. Tickets are $35 and include the ride, food, entertainment and a chance to win prizes.

According to VFW Riders Post 3762 President David Carson, the first place prize is a custom motorcycle — a Harley Sportster.

“It’s a 1200. It’s old 70’s, old-school chopper-like,” said Carson.

Second place in the drawing will win $300, and third place in the drawing will win $100. One ticket is sold per person.

The drawing will take place Saturday night starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. The second and third place drawings will take place first, then the names will be re-entered for the motorcycle giveaway so everyone has a chance, according to Carson.

Non-ticket holders can take part in the ride, food and entertainment for $5, but will not be included in the giveaway.

Entertainment will be provided by Gravel Switch.

While all ages are welcome, Carson expressed that “good parental judgment” should be used as the atmosphere gets less appropriate for minors as the night goes on.

Proceeds from the event will assist with the many activities the VFW does for veterans. To learn more or follow the event, go to the Facebook event page, “VFWR 3762 5th Annual Never Say No To Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway.”

In other news from VFW, as mowing season continues, Carson wanted to remind the public not to blow or leave grass clippings in the road as it poses a hazard to bikers. Not only can grass clippings in the road cause a crash, but a biker could lose their license following the crash.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_vfw.jpg