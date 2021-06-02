Miami Trace BOE honors retirees

During a recent Miami Trace Board of Education meeting, three retirees were recognized and honored. Those retirees were Cynthia Reynolds, Gary Campbell and Matt Barga—also retiring was Nita Green and Mel Burke.

Reynolds served as a school psychologist in the district for 19 years.

Campbell served as food service coordinator for 12 years.

Barga served as a math teacher at the beginning of his career then transitioned to being a high school guidance counselor. Combined between the positions, Barga worked for the district for 34 years.

According to Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser, two retirees—Green and Burke—were unable to attend the meeting. Green was a secretary for the district while Burke was a paraprofessional.

“We would like to thank our Panther employees for the time they invested in our district over the years. Each and every one of these retirees has had a positive impact on our student body, and we are grateful for their years of service. We wish them the very best in their next stage and hope they enjoy each and every moment,” explained Pittser.

