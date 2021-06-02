12 MT graduates receive Dill Scholarship

Senior students from Miami Trace Local Schools were awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships this year by a variety of local sources including 12 recent graduates who were recently awarded by the Howard and Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust.

According to a press release, the twelve members of the Miami Trace class of 2021 have each been awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Howard and Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust. This brings the total amount awarded by the trust since 2013 to $282,000.

The deserving 2021 recipients are: Deborah Abare, Haylee Anders, Hayden Crocker, MaCayla Jean, Seth Johnson, Abigail Knapp, Shalyn Landrum, Gabrielle McCord, Emily McNeal, Twila Meehan, Keegan Terry and Treyen Wilson.

These scholarships are made possible by the perpetual scholarship trust established by the estate of Fayette County residents Howard and Maureen Dill. Each year, all Miami Trace graduating seniors pursuing post secondary training/education are eligible to submit applications to the Miami Trace guidance department for the trust’s consideration.

Congratulations to this year’s recipients.

The information in this article was provided by Deb Diley.

Howard and Maureen Dill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_DileyScholarship.jpg Howard and Maureen Dill Courtesy photo