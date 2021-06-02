Strawberries available at midweek Farmers Market

Once again, local strawberries from two farms will be at the Wednesday Farmers Market! Also available will be local honey, fine baked goods and a fantastic array crocheted items along with potted plants, both vegetables and flowers.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any Market sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

The vendors stating they plan on attending (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Fresh produce (strawberries, sugar snap peas, spring onions, and lettuce). Potted plants – tomatoes, herbs and flowers. Also homemade bread, butter rolls and cookies.

Dill Family Farms (Andy and Paula Dill): strawberries and local honey.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, butter pecan cake, blueberry buckle, “ooey gooey” cinnamon swirl cake, white sheet cake, and sweet cream cake (great as strawberry short cake). Also iced sugar cookies, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, oatmeal raisin with berries, and chocolate chip cookies.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, other baked goods, catnip toys, dog sweaters, goose dresses, flowers, assorted craft items.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts and candles, resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and face masks for adults and children. Face masks on sale $3 each while supplies last. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and teething toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teethers.

