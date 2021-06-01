Posted on by

New Holland honors fallen soldiers


Honor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery.

Honor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service and parade on Monday afternoon. Various U.S. service men participated and stood at attention throughout the ceremony.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

As part of the celebration each year, children in the village are asked to decorate bicycles for a competition and participate in the parade. Pictured are the various bikes.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Honor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery.

The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service and parade on Monday afternoon. Various U.S. service men participated and stood at attention throughout the ceremony.

As part of the celebration each year, children in the village are asked to decorate bicycles for a competition and participate in the parade. Pictured are the various bikes.

Honor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_8824-1.jpgHonor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service and parade on Monday afternoon. Various U.S. service men participated and stood at attention throughout the ceremony.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_8831-1.jpgThe Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service and parade on Monday afternoon. Various U.S. service men participated and stood at attention throughout the ceremony. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

As part of the celebration each year, children in the village are asked to decorate bicycles for a competition and participate in the parade. Pictured are the various bikes.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_8839-1.jpgAs part of the celebration each year, children in the village are asked to decorate bicycles for a competition and participate in the parade. Pictured are the various bikes. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos