New Holland honors fallen soldiers

Honor Guard members from Frankfurt took part in the service and stood at attention to honor their fallen brothers and sisters at the New Holland Cemetery.
The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service and parade on Monday afternoon. Various U.S. service men participated and stood at attention throughout the ceremony.
As part of the celebration each year, children in the village are asked to decorate bicycles for a competition and participate in the parade. Pictured are the various bikes.
