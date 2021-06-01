Jeffersonville holds Memorial Day parade

With horns blaring and lights spinning, residents had a chance to see the various volunteers of the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS as they honored the fallen for Memorial Day.

The Village of Jeffersonville held its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning with a large number of participants. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth led the parade and waved to many residents along the way.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club also shared some of the work it sponsors and waved to the many residents watching the parade on Monday.

Friends of Bob Peterson, Kelli Richardson and State Representative Mark Johnson (R – Chillicothe) marched on either side of a banner while other members of the Peterson family and supporters greeted Jeffersonville residents during the parade.

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club also honored the armed forces by participating in the parade and asking the village to “Never forget.”

Supporters of Jeff LaRe for Congress greeted residents and passed out informational leaflets while traveling around the village on Monday.

Many teams could be seen in the back of trucks or on floats and would pass out candy to those watching along the street.

A number of historical vehicles could also be seen in the parade with flag-waving drivers and passengers saying hello to residents.

A classic Jeffersonville Fire Department fire engine was a part of the parade and showed the difference between the classic engine and modern fire engines.

Bringing up the rear of the parade were members of the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS.

Dozens of children also took part in the parade including many baseball teams.

Boy Scout Troops 67 and 112 and Cub Scout Pack 67 helped with leading the participants around Jeffersonville while also holding various flags.

Members of the village administration participated in the parade on Monday.