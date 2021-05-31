Christman Award nominees announced

The Record-Herald is pleased to announce the nominees for the 53rd-annual Clarence A. Christman Award.

Since 1969, the Christman Award has been celebrated as a way to annually recognize an outstanding high school senior who has excelled in the areas of academics, athletics and leadership. Senior student-athletes from Miami Trace High School (MTHS) and Washington High School (WHS) are eligible for the award. For the first time, senior student-athletes from Fayette Christian School were also included.

The award will be given to the one nominee who best represents excellence in athletics, academics and leadership. Included with the award is a $500 scholarship.

The Christman Award is sponsored by the Record-Herald, Court House Manor, and St. Catherine’s Manor.

There are 27 total student-athletes nominated for the 2021 Christman Award — with 16 from MTHS and 11 from WHS. These student-athletes were nominated by the schools.

Nominees from Miami Trace High School are:

Addison Little, Bo Little, Delaney Eakins, Graham Carson, Olivia Fliehman, Ethan Steele, Luke Henry, Mcale Callahan, Dylan Bernard, Reagan Barton, Magarah Bloom, Christian Caldwell, Colin Farrens, Caleb Brannigan, Braden Osborne and Saylor Moore.

Nominees from Washington High School are:

Preston Hines, Brice Cartwright, Owen Mullins, Mallory Hicks, Emily Semler, Brooklyn Foose, Ethan Rogers-Wright, Reilly Downing, Ty Rose, Mei Kobayashi and Cloe Copas.

The Christman Award was initially started as the Record-Herald award in 1969. The award was soon renamed in honor of Clarence A. Christman Jr. following his untimely death from a heart attack after helping to fight a local fire.

The following is background information on Clarence A. Christman Jr.:

Clarence came from humble beginnings in Washington C.H. Growing up, he showed an ability to perform ably in athletic endeavors and loved sports throughout his life. He had help from others, shopkeepers and businessmen with the tools he needed to participate in sports.

He spent the rest of his life paying back, as well as forward, to the young people of the community. As an adult with the means, he would often help youngsters who were just like him—eager and interested in athletics but often unable to acquire even the most modest equipment to compete in sports.

Christman dropped out of WHS in his sophomore year and entered the U.S. Navy.

He served in the Navy for three years during World War II. Christman served in a submarine and was wounded when his sub was hit by an enemy depth charge.

Upon returning to Washington C.H. after the war, Christman married and began a family.

As life continued on after the war, Christman worked for the Farm Bureau and subsequently became the city’s auditor and, later, city manager.

Christman’s widow, Mary Lou Haines, attended the awards ceremony many times over the years. She was always so pleased to see the young people of Fayette County honored down through the years in memory of Clarence. Sadly, Mrs. Haines passed away July 10, 2019.

Also named in Clarence’s honor is Christman Park, located on Elm Street in Washington C.H. across from the city water department.

Follow the Record-Herald for the announcement of the award recipient.

Clarence A. Christman Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou, in 1970. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_ChristmanBackStory-1-2-.jpg Clarence A. Christman Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou, in 1970. Courtesy photo

27 student-athletes nominated for prestigious award