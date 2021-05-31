New Holland remembers on Memorial Day

The Village of New Holland held its annual Memorial Day service on Monday afternoon following a parade from the center of town. Keynote Speaker Paul LaRue, local historian and retired teacher, spoke to a crowd of residents about the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice and were being honored. See more photos from the New Holland Memorial Day service in the Wednesday, June 2 edition of the Record-Herald.

