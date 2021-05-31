Posted on by

Honoring the fallen in Fayette County


The Washington High School Band, directed by Matt Stanley, played music during the Memorial Day service at Washington Cemetery on Monday.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

David Frederick, chaplain of Post 25 as well as a past commander, opened the services with introductions. He is pictured opening the service at Washington Cemetery.




The Fayette County Honor Guard had a busy day with visiting and taking part in three local services held at Washington Cemetery, St. Colman Catholic Cemetery, and Highlawn Cemetery.




During the service at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery, Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner Edward “Eddie” Fisher led in prayer while veteran and St. Coleman choir member Beth DelTedesco sang “God Bless America.”




The wreath was presented by Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners Edward (Eddie) Fisher and Patricia DeWees.




Pictured is the Fayette County Honor Guard giving the 21 Gun Salute during the service at St. Colman Catholic Cemetery.




As part of honoring the fallen, buglers from the Fayette County Honor Guard performed taps.




