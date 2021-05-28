Memorial Day service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission, in conjunction with members of the VFW Post 3762 and the American Legion Post 25, held its Memorial Day service on Friday at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen. Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland spoke on behalf of the commissioners and shared his appreciation for the sacrifice of those in the United States Armed Forces.

The Gathering Place Pastor John Pfeifer prayed for the memory of those who were lost in conflict during the invocation and benediction during Friday’s ceremony.

Presenting the flag this year was Washington Lions Club Members and veterans Rodney Wright (at left in military attire) and Ray Deeks (in red hat). They presented the flag to (L to R) Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner Russell Bernard (U.S. Air force, Desert Storm) and Fayette County Veterans Service Officer William Rheinscheld (U.S. Army, Iraq).

Russell Bernard and William Rheinscheld raised the flag in honor of the memory of those who have sacrificed for the nation while Meagan Coffman (not pictured) sings the National Anthem.

Patricia Dewees (Women’s Army Corp), Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner read a poem during the ceremony Friday.

Liam Rheinscheld and Cameron Morton placed the flags around/at the memorial during the ceremony.

The honor of placing the wreath went to Robert Malone (U.S. Army, Vietnam Era), Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner.

Fayette County Veterans Service Officer William Rheinscheld thanked the community for coming out to the service and thanked the members of the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission for putting together the ceremony.

Finally, the Fayette County Honor Guard performed a 21 Gun Salute, and Taps was played to conclude the ceremony.