Water/sewer bills to look different

The city water/sewer bills will be in a new, easier-to-read format starting with June bills. The traditional postcard bill will be replaced with a full-page bill in a standard envelope with a return pre-addressed envelope.

Water/sewer customers of the City of Washington Court House can pay by mail, in-person, automatic deduction, online or by telephone. The payment options for water/sewer accounts have not changed.

The new larger format bills are designed to be easier to read and harder to misplace. With increasing automation of postal sorting, the postcard style bills were frequently jamming postal sorting equipment. The new bill, in a regular envelope, should resolve those mishaps.

“Remember that payment methods have not changed, just the bill,” said City Manager Joe Denen. “For online payments, go to www.cityofwch.com. For telephone payments, call 740-636-2344. If mailing in a payment, please use the new included return envelope. Automatic deductions do not change in any way. You are always welcome to pay in-person at 105 North Main Street.”

