Vaccine provider list for next week

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has wrapped up the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics at the Fayette County fairgrounds. COVID-19 vaccinations can now be scheduled at the health department office at 317 S. Fayette Street.

Weekly clinic times are posted on the FCPH website, www.faycohd.org.

FCPH is also working with community partners to offer outreach clinics in different areas of the county as well as clinics for businesses and organizations. If your business or organization would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with FCPH, please call 740-335-5910.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy from FCPH. Availability can change from day-to-day. Contact the provider of choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. Providers can also be searched for by visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until 2 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Providers are being added weekly. In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details. Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of May 31:

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH)

Moderna will be offered for individuals 18 and older on Wednesday, June 2. First dose scheduling will be from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Second doses will also be provided at this clinic, which will take place at the health department, 317 S. Fayette Street. This clinic is by appointment only.

Visit www.faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. Check the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other providers

HealthSource of Ohio: visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger: visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens: schedule through www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get to their vaccine appointment — as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

In Fayette County, there have been 16 new cases reported over the last two weeks or the equivalent of 56.09 per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 vaccinations can now be scheduled at the health department office at 317 S. Fayette Street. Weekly clinic times are posted on the FCPH website, www.faycohd.org. Pictured (left-to-right) are FCPH nurses Tracy Dye, RN, BSN, Emily Bower, RN, BSN, and Amy Friel., RN.