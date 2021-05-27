RACC to hold Memorial Day weekend picnic

Please join for an afternoon of fun, food, fellowship and praising the name of Jesus at the Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) this Saturday, May 29, from 3 to 5 p.m., for the return to its annual Memorial Day Weekend Picnic.

The picnic, a community outreach of RACC, is provided free of charge to the public. All food, meat, buns, drinks and set-ups are furnished, and, because of the pandemic, no carry-in foods are allowed. Additionally, no carry-out meals will be provided.

We will have fun games and activities for all, such as disc golf, volleyball, kickball, basketball, soccer, a large playground and even “The Jim Bowman Express,” a ride for the little ones.

Also featured will be live music provided by “Redemption Flood,” a Christian Contemporary and Worship Rock live band from Columbus. In October, 2015, God brought three different families together to form Redemption Flood to bring the uplifting sounds of modern Contemporary Christian music to a hurting and lost world. With a sound mixture reminiscent of groups such as Casting Crowns, Hillsong United and Third Day, God has been opening doors for them in new locations and venues to reach the youth and people who perhaps have never heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Through the fresh sounds of Contemporary Christian Music, Redemption Flood seeks for God to use them as a tool to minister and share the Holy Spirit’s anointing, to reach new people and new places with the Good News of the saving redemption found only in Jesus. As God opens new doors for them, Redemption Flood will continue to walk through them in faith, to bring Christ’s message to others and to see where God will lead them next, to glorify His name and bring His Holy Spirit to the lost and hurting.

To find out more about Redemption Flood, visit their web page, www.redemptionflood.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redemptionflood. Although this is a free concert, a free-will love offering will be received to help support their music ministry. In the event of rain, we will be sharing a meal and music indoors.

‘Redemption Flood’ to perform at annual Memorial Day Weekend Picnic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_REDEMPTION-FLOOD-2-2-.jpg ‘Redemption Flood’ to perform at annual Memorial Day Weekend Picnic. Courtesy photo