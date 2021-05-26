Honoring fallen men and women

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (FCVSC) would like to invite the community to come out and join them Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day Services.

“With COVID-19, we were not able to have any services last year. Our office held a very small ceremony for just our staff and commissioners and live streamed it on Facebook for the community to watch, but it was not the same as holding an actual ceremony and having the community there to honor our fallen heroes with us,” explained FCVSC Financial Benefits Counselor Tasha Jackson.

With the COVID-19 restrictions lightening back up, Jackson explained they are excited to be able to hold their annual ceremonies again and having everyone back to join in.

Over the last year, The Fayette County Veterans Service office has had some big chances.

“We have new commissioners and a new Director/ Veterans Service officer. Come out to the ceremonies and meet the new faces that will be representing the veterans of Fayette County,” wrote Jackson via email.

Friday’s ceremony will be held at the Old Pioneer Cemetery (behind DQ) starting at Noon. At Friday’s ceremony, the speaker will be Edward Fisher. Meagan Coffman will be signing the National Anthem, and The Fayette County Honor Guard will be doing the 21 Gun Salute/Taps.

“We will also have the Fayette County Commissioners, City Manager, and more join us for the program,” wrote Jackson.

Following Friday’s ceremony, everyone is welcome to the VFW Post 3762 for cold cuts and drinks.

Monday’s Ceremony will be at the Washington Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. At Monday’s ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard with be present, the Washington Court House Band will perform, and Council Member Jim Blair will be the guest speaker.

Following the 10 a.m. ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard will be heading to St. Colman Catholic Cemetery for a short ceremony that will be starting at 11 a.m. After this ceremony, they will break for lunch at the American Legion Post 25 and the community is welcome.

The Honor Guard will end their day with another short ceremony at the Highlawn Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

“Please join us as we honor our fallen men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” wrote Jackson.

Also on Memorial Day, the Village of Bloomingburg will hold services at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. This service will be held at 10 a.m. and will be conducted by the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge.

Finally, as previously reported, the Jeffersonville Memorial Day Parade and Service will be back this year. The event is planned for Monday, May 31. The parade is planned to begin at 10 a.m. at Colonial Drive. Those participating should form up on Colonial and Woodsview Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Following the parade will be the Jeffersonville Veteran’s Memorial Service at approximately 10:35 a.m.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_VeteransMemorial.jpg Record-Herald file photo