Library Garden ready for visitors

The Carnegie Public Library garden has been planted and is ready for guests.

Children and their families were invited to join the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House, on Saturday, May 15 for planting. Veggies, seeds, sprouts and flowers were added to the raised beds of the garden. With a new, beautiful backdrop of Peter Rabbit paintings by local artist Jolie Zink, this year’s garden is abundant.

According to information recently shared by Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols, the raised beds, plentiful greenery, new artwork, and pleasant morning shade make the garden an ideal place to spread out a picnic blanket and read. Returning pollinators are growing well already while tomatoes, peppers, and other herbs and vegetables are gaining ground.

While checking out the library garden, those who wish to do so can register for the library’s Summer Reading Program Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The reading program began on Monday, May 24. All ages are welcome to participate, and children up to age 12 will receive an Entertainment Coupon Package upon registration.

There are many activities planned for the summer. To stay tuned, follow the Record-Herald for future library articles or follow Carnegie Library on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

