County accepts prison-alternative grant terms

In a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, terms were accepted in relation to a prison-alternative program for grant funds.

The terms were of the Targeted Community Alternative to Prison through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Division of Parole and Community Services, Bureau of Community Services. The T-CAP program is designed to reduce or divert the number of persons committed to state penal institution and/or detained in and/or committed to local correction agencies.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funds to Ohio counties to effectively supervise, treat and hold accountable low-level, nonviolent offenders, and at the same time safely reduce Ohio’s prison population. The T-CAP Grant award is in the amount of $152,000 for fiscal year 2022 and $152,000 for fiscal year 2023—for a total of $304,000.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, bids for the Fayette County Township Paving Project will be received on June 7 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ office. The Engineer’s estimate for the project is $511,544. The Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

A resolution was signed authorizing Brenda Mossbarger, Fayette County auditor, to sell surplus inventory through GovDeals, Inc. The surplus inventory, a 1997 Ford Astro Van, has been taken out of service and is no longer used.

A second resolution authorizing the sale of surplus inventory was recently signed. The resolution allows Rod List, EMS Operations Manager, to sell the surplus inventory through GovDeals, Inc. The inventory, a 2004 Ford Cutaway Van Ambulance, has been taken out of service and is no longer used.

A supplemental agreement was made with the City of Washington Court House for payment of services for Public Defender, Ohio Public Defender Commission, to represent indigent criminal defendants in the Court system of the County—including representation of indigent criminal defendants in the Municipal Court. The City must pay $975.80 to the County for the Public Defender services to be pro-rated for fiscal year 2021/2022. The money will be received from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 at the first of each quarter as installments of $243.95.

During a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, Treasurer Susan Dunn presented a balance of $197,730.45.

Sealed bids were read for the property at 833 Millwood Ave. in Washington Court House:

—Ronald Weade, $11,100

—Jaret Bishop, $6,000

—Benny Jamison, $7,105

—Dennis Milstead, $5,225

—Nicholas Wilkins, $4,150

The high bid of $11,100 submitted by Ronald Weade was accepted.

The title work for the following properties has been completed and the Prosecutor’s will review and present findings at the next land bank meeting: 433 E. Court St., 738 E. Paint St., 1226 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 543 Albin Ave., 520 Carolyn Road, 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St., 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave., 903 S. North St. and 803 N. North St.

Prosecutor’s office is in the process of filing with the Board of Revisions foreclosure for property at 11880 State Route 38 N.E.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

