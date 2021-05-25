Big Blue Bus is on the road

Once again, the Big Blue Bus has begun serving meals to every child aged 0-18 years and will continue to provide them with meals throughout the summer.

The Washington Court House City Schools’ (WCHCS) “Big Blue Bus” Summer Food Service Program was first launched in May of 2019.

Throughout the life of the program, the Blue Bus has done more than just serve food. There has been a free book store provided along with educational opportunities courtesy of different volunteers from the community.

According to Trevor Patton, marketing and communications director for WCHCS, the summer program for 2021 has started out strong with over 1,000 meals being provided on Monday—the first day the bus was on the road for this summer’s program.

The Bus will be on the road Monday-Friday from now through August 12. Lunch will be provided as well as a next-day breakfast.

The Washington Court House schedule is planned as follows:

—From 10:30-10:55 a.m. at Riverbirch Green, 1485 Delaware St.

—From 11-11:25 a.m. at Rose Avenue, 412 Rose Ave.

—From 11:30-11:55 a.m. at Eyman Park, 221 Eyman Park Drive

—From 12-12:25 p.m. at Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St.

—From 12:30-12:55 p.m. at Bell Aire Intermediate, 1120 High St.

—From 1-1:25 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave.

—From 1:30-1:55 p.m. at Christman Park, 1183 S. Elm St.

Other Fayette County Locations where meals will be delivered/ provided includes:

—Jeffersonville: Grace Meadows Apartments (by the pool), 467 Woodsview Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

—Bloomingburg: Bloomingburg Village offices, 62 Main St., from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

—Washington Court House: Washington High School Cafeteria, 400 S. Elm St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all summer school students each day before and after classroom instruction.

No local tax dollars are used in the program as the Big Blue Bus program is funded entirely by the USDA federal grant program and local partners, including SugarCreek Packing, McDonald’s of Fayette County, and many more. For more information about the Big Blue Bus and how to help, contact the WCHCS Central Office at 740-335-6620.

The Big Blue Bus ventured out on Monday for the first day of the 2021 Summer Program meal service. One of the stops routinely made is at the Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_imagejpeg_0011.jpg The Big Blue Bus ventured out on Monday for the first day of the 2021 Summer Program meal service. One of the stops routinely made is at the Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House. Courtesy photo