Local 4th grader nominated

This summer, Miami Trace Elementary student Zeller Kirkpatrick will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place at Bowling Green State University.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Kirkpatrick just completed fourth grade and will be entering fifth grade next school year. He was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth grade teacher, Suzanne Boedeker of Miami Trace Elementary.

“I feel proud that Mrs. Boedeker picked me to go to STEM Camp. I know that I will learn how to do some pretty cool stuff,” said Kirkpatrick.

In addition to participating in STEM Camp and 4-H Camp this summer, Kirkpatrick is also passionate about sports and plays baseball, basketball and football for Miami Trace Elementary. With dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer, Kirkpatrick is looking forward to gaining the hands-on experience that the forum provides.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Zeller (Kirkpatrick) to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.

Zeller Kirkpatrick’s mother, Tiffeny Kirkpatrick, said, “I couldn’t be more proud of Zeller. He is such a hard worker and takes pride in everything he does. Most importantly, he is caring, respectful and kind. I truly feel blessed to be his mom.”

Miami Trace Elementary student Zeller Kirkpatrick https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_zeller2.jpg Miami Trace Elementary student Zeller Kirkpatrick Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick to take part in STEM program