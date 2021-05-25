Walmart distribution to hire numerous associates

Washington Court House – Walmart is hiring up to 200 associates, including order fillers and other key roles along with lift drivers, to support its Washington Court House grocery distribution center.

The company is looking to fill the positions to support its growing business after reporting very strong sales increases, both online and in stores, during the company’s February earnings announcement.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart Supply Chain associates, including up to 200 at the Washington Court House distribution center. Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.60 per hour and can reach more than $19.60 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full time—qualifying for benefits including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

According to local Human Resources staff at the distribution Center, there will be a hiring event to help fill positions. While the event was originally planned to be held June 1, it has been rescheduled for June 23 at 1400 Old Chillicothe Road S.E., Washington Court House.

Applicants can also apply for roles at www.careers.walmart.com. To apply to drive for Walmart, visit www.drive4walmart.com.

