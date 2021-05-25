Adena selects high school athletes of the year

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 25, 2021) – Adena Health System Sports Medicine is proud to announce its 2020-2021 Athletes of the Year scholarship recipients. The outstanding student athletes are recognized for making a considerable effort to maintain a higher grade point average and perform community service, while reaching high levels of athletic accomplishment.

Adena’s Athlete of the Month Program is open to all high school senior athletes in Adams, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. Monthly winners are then eligible for Athlete of the Year scholarships.

Adena Sports Medicine High School Athletes of the Year:

—Tamron McCain, Oak Hill High School

—Rihanna McWilliams, Wellston High School

“After eight years of offering this scholarship, the academic caliber of athletes in our area never ceases to amaze me,” said Melissa Richendollar, Adena Director of Rehabilitation Services. “We are so proud to support these student athletes as they continue their education and represent their communities.”

Each of the Athlete of the Year winners will receive a $3,000 scholarship. The Adena Sports Medicine Athlete of the Year Scholarship is funded through activities conducted by Adena’s Sports Medicine Team, in conjunction with the Adena Health Foundation.

Congratulations to our winners and to all our 2020-2021 Adena Athlete of the Month recipients. For more information about the Adena Athlete of the Month program, visit www.adena.org/athlete.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Adena-1.jpg