Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute progress on target

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Construction on Adena Health System’s new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) is on schedule for a planned September opening. In anticipation of its opening, the Health System is releasing four behind-the-scenes videos which offer exclusive glimpses into what patients and visitors can expect from the new facility.

The AOSI will bring several services together under one roof to better serve the needs of patients — including orthopedics, sports medicine, podiatry, physiatry, neurology, interventional pain management, an inpatient unit and a spine center. Constructed adjacent to the hospital on the Adena Regional Medical Center campus, the 111,000-square-foot structure will include clinical space, operating suites, inpatient and outpatient recovery rooms, imaging services, physical therapy capabilities and a three-story attached parking garage.

Leading Adena Bone and Joint into the AOSI is Service Line Medical Director, James Fleming Jr., MD, who has served in an interim capacity since October 2020. Dr. Fleming’s leadership and experience, having been with Adena as a spine surgeon since 2004, will help guide the vision for the new destination facility.

“The new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is going to be a beacon for first-rate, regional care for southern and south-central Ohio,” he said. “We’re aiming for the highest expectation on every level – visually, being patient-centered, and utilizing technology the best ways we can to provide an unparalleled experience for everyone we serve.”

Dr. Fleming explains that while the building and its amenities will be unlike anything currently in the region for patient care in these areas, it will be the skill, professionalism and patient focus of its healthcare providers and staff that will make it truly special. To complement the clinical expertise, a home-like feel is being built into the environment ranging from private inpatient rooms with private bathrooms to a concierge-type level of service for patients and their families designed to have a positive and healing effect on the entire patient experience. All of this leads him to believe that when the AOSI opens, it will mean much more to the providers, staff, patients and visitors than just another physical structure.

To view the behind-the-scenes videos of the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute, visit www.Adena.org/AOSI.

