FCSO investigating ‘aircraft mishap’

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office — in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) — are investigating an “aircraft mishap” that occurred at the Fayette County Airport Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an aircraft mishap that resulted in one aircraft leaving the Fayette County Airport runway.

The cause of the mishap has not been identified at this time.

“During the preliminary investigation, the pilot, identified as Justin T. Fry, age 38 of Cincinnati, Ohio was maneuvering the aircraft when the 1972 Piper PA 28-140 that he was piloting skidded off the runway, striking a small ditch and rotated, coming to rest in a grass area adjacent to runway,” the report — which was released on Friday — states.

The report also states that Fry sustained minor injuries in the mishap and was transported from the scene by Fayette County EMS to Adena-Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

The aircraft remained at the site of the incident overnight as investigators returned Friday morning to conduct further investigation during the daylight hours.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction personnel are continuing their investigation of the mishap. They are being assisted by the FAA and the NTSB.

Stay with the Record-Herald as more information becomes available about the aircraft mishap.

