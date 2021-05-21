Ohio opens Vax-A-Million registration

The Ohio Department of Health Director and Ohio Lottery announced details recently for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

Ohioans who would like to enter must opt-in by visiting www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Once an Ohioan enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings; it is not necessary to enter each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

—Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.

—Must be at least 12 years of age.

—Must not be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.

—Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.

—Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date. Vaccination records will be verified for winners.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m. for five weeks. To be eligible to be announced as a winner on a given Wednesday, an Ohio resident must enter by the end of the day the Sunday immediately prior. Official rules, frequently asked questions, and a list of entry end dates, drawing dates, announcement dates, and a list of TV stations that will air the announcement, are available at www.ohiovaxamillion.com. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

The Ohio Department of Health is using federally funded Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative, public outreach campaign and initiative. The Ohio Department of Health is using a portion of its Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative public outreach campaign and initiative. The U.S. Treasury, under the direction of Presidents Trump and Biden, have authorized funds for broad COVID-19 response purposes. Ohio is using a portion of its unspent funds to share information about the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and to encourage additional Ohioans to become vaccinated to stop the disease and boost our public health and continued economic recovery.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of May 24

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. Providers can also be searched for by visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection does not occur until 2 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Providers are being added weekly. In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH)

FCPH will offer the following clinics next week by appointment only:

Moderna, 1st and 2nd dose (18 and older)—Wednesday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mahan building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House

Pfizer, 1st dose (12 and older, parental or legal guardian consent required for 12-17 year olds)—Thursday, May 27, 1-4 p.m., Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House

FCPH will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Bloomingburg on May 27. More details including the time and location will be announced early next week.

Visit www.faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other local providers

HealthSource of Ohio — Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger — Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County: visit www.faycohd.org or www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Fayette County remains orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS). Fayette County met two indicators — the number of cases per capita and the proportion of cases in non-congregate settings. There have been 22 new cases reported over the last two weeks or the equivalent of 77.13 per 100,000 people.

Xavier Swiger, son of Ashley and Jeremy Swiger, celebrated his 12th birthday on Thursday, May 20 by getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Xavier told FCPH staff that he had really wanted to get the shot on Tuesday. After waiting patiently for two more days to make sure that he was old enough, he is now the last person in his family to get the shot, He said that he was very happy to get it and celebrated the occasion by going to the zoo. Xavier has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and his mom said they have been very cautious and only recently has Xavier been able to go out in the community. He will be a 6th grader at Miami Trace this fall.

FCPH provides update on vaccine providers