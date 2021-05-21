‘4GVEN Trio’ at RACC tonight

Join Rose Avenue Community Center as the Southern Gospel music group/recording artists “4Given Trio” ministers in song and praise tonight at 6:30 p.m.

“4Given Trio” features Raymond and Pamela Walriven of New Richmond and Charles Hampton of Covington, KY. 4Given, a traveling and singing Gospel ministry, always ministers from the heart, whether at small churches or large venues. Focusing their talents predominately on Southern Gospel style music, the group follows the leading of the Holy Spirit, always pouring their hearts into each and every song for the Lord and for all those who are willing to receive them.

“Our mission is to uplift the mighty name of Jesus in song, to see souls saved and to encourage all those in need of spiritual guidance.”

Audiences everywhere are captivated by their dedication and, of course, the family harmony and the message of Hope and Salvation in Jesus Christ. Come join us for a great time in the Lord as we sing praises to Him together.

As we have transitioned into a new format for worship, we will be gathering for a time of singing and praise, along with a free community meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jacob Wilson and Kenzie Wise will be leading worship in song and praise, and Pastor Joy Stanforth will be bringing a Bible-based, relevant message. As the meal is being served, we will continue with praise and worship through live Gospel music.

As an outreach of Rose Avenue Community Center and Church, we will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week all for the glory of God. We offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Avenue Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H.

For your safety, social distancing will be observed and wearing a mask is required. Additionally, we will continue to adhere to an enhanced schedule of cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and surfaces as well.

RACC and Heritage Church have partnered with Fayette County Transportation to provide transportation to all Friday night meals and services at RACC at no cost to the passenger.

Those interested will need to schedule a ride by calling 740-335-9628 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. A pick-up time will be given and those who ride will be taken back home when the evening events are over. The vehicles are equipped for mobility needs including wheelchairs. This service is available for everyone—all you have to do is call and schedule. All are welcome, please join us.

“4GVEN Trio” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_4GVEN3.jpeg “4GVEN Trio” Courtesy photo