FRHS rescues kitten with assistance

On Wednesday night, Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams explained he and Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty were able to rescue a kitten from a storm drain with assistance.

“We rescued a kitten from a storm drain (Wednesday) night with the help of nearby citizens who live in the neighborhood. It was an interesting time,” explained Adams. “The Washington Court House Police Department dispatched us to the location at 7:05 p.m., however, we did not arrive on the scene until an hour later due to an investigation we were working on in Ross County. From what I understand, there was a host of citizens as well as a few police officers who tried to help prior to our arrival. The officers set a humane live box trap near the drain as well, but that was unsuccessful.”

Through teamwork, the kitten was able to be rescued.

Daugherty explained, “After being a part of different types of rescues since becoming a humane agent almost a year ago, animals stuck in storm drains are definitely more challenging. They require more patience and different rescue techniques than others. (Jason Brown, a neighborhood resident and bystander) used a plumbing snake at the other end of the drain under the street surface while I held a cage net on the opposite side. Once (the device was deployed), the kitten was frightened by the noise and ran into the net.”

The rescue was successful in the dark after 9 p.m.

The female kitten, now named Brook, “is doing great,” according to Adams. FRHS Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader estimated Brook to be approximately 6-weeks old.

“She isn’t the most social, but she will eventually come around as she continues to receive a lot of handling and love from our animal care staff,” Adams explained via email. “I want to thank all of the citizens who helped, especially the (Brown) family, Mikki Hunter-Smith, and the police officers for all of their help.”

In other news from FRHS, an online store with the non-profit’s merchandise is up and running. The store is called “Swag for Wags” and can be found at www.swagforwags.shop/.

A variety of items are available in the catalogue including insulated bottles, mugs, tumblers, hats, totes, dog tags, drawstring bags, T-shirts, a T-Shirt dress, a fanny pack, a face mask, pet bandannas and pet bowls. Prices appear to range from $7 to $30.

To learn more, donate, or to follow FRHS, visit its website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The kitten that was rescued from the storm drain, Brook, is doing well but will need socialization with FRHS staff. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_frhs-2-1-2.jpg The kitten that was rescued from the storm drain, Brook, is doing well but will need socialization with FRHS staff. Courtesy photos Pictured is FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty holding Brook after she was cleaned up at the FRHS center. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_20210519_212635-2.jpg Pictured is FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty holding Brook after she was cleaned up at the FRHS center. Courtesy photos On Wednesday night, Fayette Regional Humane Society Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams and Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty were able to rescue a kitten from a storm drain with the help of nearby citizens. Pictured are the Brown Family, Mikki Hunter-Smith, Adams and Daugherty. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_frhs-1-1-2.jpg On Wednesday night, Fayette Regional Humane Society Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams and Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty were able to rescue a kitten from a storm drain with the help of nearby citizens. Pictured are the Brown Family, Mikki Hunter-Smith, Adams and Daugherty. Courtesy photos

FRHS online store is live