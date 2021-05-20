Winners of ‘Rolling Rimples’ announced

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) recently completed the 28th ‘Rolling Rimples’ program and winners have been announced.

Rolling Rimples is a weight loss program sponsored by the Fayette County Public Health and United Way.

According to FCPH Health Educator Janessa Williamson, RN, “this program is a fun, competitive weight loss challenge among businesses and organizations in Fayette County.”

Community Action Commission (CAC) claimed the team title as well as two of the three individual prizes.

The first-place team from Community Action Commission (CAC) included Jessica Merritt, Brenda Whitmer, April Krape, and Olivia and Joe Pryor. Together, this group lost a combined total of 56 pounds. Each member of the winning team received a $50 Kroger gift card.

The first-place individual, Jessica Merritt from CAC, lost 37.3 pounds. Second place went to Cheryl Faulkner of the Washington C.H. City Attorney’s office, who lost 25.5 pounds. Third place winner Liz Mooney of Community Action Commission lost 19.3 pounds.

For the individual participants, first place was a $100 Kroger gift card, second place was a $50 Kroger gift card, and third-place was a $25 gift card.

This program consisted of 10 businesses, 16 teams, and 63 individuals. Businesses that participate have as many teams as they want with anywhere from two-to-five people on a team.

Williamson visits participants once a month for five months for weigh-ins. Every program participant receives a piece of fruit. They also get a healthy recipe and notes on eating properly, how to eat healthy at a restaurant, shopping wisely at the grocery, and other health-related information.

April Krape, member of first-place team from CAC https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_April-Krape.jpg April Krape, member of first-place team from CAC Courtesy photos Brenda Whitner, member of first-place team from CAC https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Brenda-Whitner.jpg Brenda Whitner, member of first-place team from CAC Courtesy photos Second place winner Cheryl Faulkner of the Washington C.H. City Attorney’s office, lost 25.5 pounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Cheryl-Faulkner.jpg Second place winner Cheryl Faulkner of the Washington C.H. City Attorney’s office, lost 25.5 pounds. Courtesy photos First-place winner Jessica Merritt and first-place team member from CAC, lost 37.3 pounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Jessica-Merritt.jpg First-place winner Jessica Merritt and first-place team member from CAC, lost 37.3 pounds. Courtesy photos Third place winner Liz Mooney of Community Action Commission, lost 19.3 pounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Liz-Mooney.jpg Third place winner Liz Mooney of Community Action Commission, lost 19.3 pounds. Courtesy photos Olivia Pryor, member of first-place team from CAC. Not pictured: Joe Pryor https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Olivia-Pryor.jpg Olivia Pryor, member of first-place team from CAC. Not pictured: Joe Pryor Courtesy photos