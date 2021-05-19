Four to be honored as top of MTHS 2021 class

Miami Trace High School will celebrate three valedictorians and one salutatorian this week as the class of 2021 graduates Friday.

Recently, Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets announced the four young women who make up the top of the class of 2021.

The valedictorians include Siara Eggleton, Olivia Fliehman and Kaylie Lott.

Eggleton is the daughter of Kristy Robinson and Bruce Eggleton. Currently, her plans after high school include attending The Ohio State University to major in political science.

Fliehman is the daughter of Tracy and Julie Fliehman. She is planning to attend Shawnee State University to major in nursing.

Lott is the final valedictorian and is the daughter of Mike and Kimberly Lott. She is currently planning to attend The Ohio State University to major in medical laboratory science and pre-optometry.

The salutatorian this year is Makayla Lingerfelt. Lingerfelt is the daughter of Amy and Richard Holland and Greg Lingerfelt. Currently, her plans after high school include attending Southern State Community College to major in nursing.

“These four individuals are very active in extracurricular activities yet have managed to excel academically,” Principal Sheets wrote this week via email. “Miami Trace High School is very proud of their achievements both in the classroom and outside the classroom. We wish, not just these four, but the entire class of 2021 the best of luck.”

As previously reported, Miami Trace High School will hold its graduation this Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. with two potential ways for the ceremony to be held — outside or inside.

Currently, the plan is to hold the ceremony outside on the new football field as long as the weather is decent, and both sides of the bleachers will be open. If held outside, there are no-crowd size restrictions.

However, Sheets explained that if the ceremony does have to be moved inside, it will have a ticket system due to the gym size and current restrictions with COVID-19.

Currently, there are different types of tickets with a gold ticket holder being permitted into the gym on graduation day if the event is moved inside. The other kind of ticket is a black ticket and will permit holders into the building’s common area or the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Theater to view a live stream of the event.

The gates or doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with no reserve seating.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

