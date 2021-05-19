Authorities: Woman fatally beat toddler son with furniture

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who used several pieces of furniture to fatally beat her toddler son in their home has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of a nude woman walking in a Canton neighborhood found Mary Guarendi, 26, around 5 p.m. Monday. She told the officers her 17-month old son was dead in her nearby home, authorities said.

Officers entered the residence through an unlocked window and soon found the unconscious child, whose battered body was underneath several pieces of large furniture. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The child appeared to have severe head and body trauma, authorities said, and they believe Guarendi hit the boy with the furniture, though it’s not clear what prompted the attack.

The baby’s father, Kevin Walker, 29, who also lives in the home, was charged with obstruction of justice. Authorities have not said if he was in the residence when the attack occurred.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Guarendi or Walker have retained attorneys