American Legion serves breakfast

On Tuesday, the American Legion Post 25 hosted a free veterans breakfast with the public allowed to join for $7 per person.

The meal was served from 8-10 a.m. and, according to Post 25 Commander Glenn Rankin, approximately 75 individuals joined for the breakfast.

During the breakfast, a representative from the Veteran’s Service Office was present to answer questions about veterans’ rights and services that they can provide to veterans.

Rankin explained there will be a breakfast the third Tuesday of every month that the community can take part in. Any age is welcome—the breakfasts are free to veterans and active duty personnel, and are $7 for members of the public.

As previously reported and according to Post Adjutant Mike Fenton, all money raised from the breakfasts will go toward supporting the legion and its mission to help veterans.

For information or questions call 740-335-4990. The American Legion is located at 1240 US Route 22 N.W. in Washington Court House.

“Everything went well, and we had a good time,” said Rankin. “We’d like to see everybody again next month.”

Legion officials remind veterans that the American Legion National Headquarters has announced a change in qualifying dates to become a member of The American Legion. Previously, the dates for membership were only during times of armed conflict. Congress has announced that the United States has basically been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. This means that any veteran with a clean DD-214 is eligible to join the American Legion. For more information call Mike Fenton at 740-335-4990 or send an email to alposttwentyfive@yahoo.com

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Cooking for the meal was done fresh in the Legion’s kitchen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_20210518_091410.jpg Cooking for the meal was done fresh in the Legion’s kitchen. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Tuesday, American Legion Post 25 held a breakfast and served approximately 75 patrons. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_20210518_091417.jpg On Tuesday, American Legion Post 25 held a breakfast and served approximately 75 patrons. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The American Legion Veterans breakfast was buffet style and included various foods such as scrambled eggs, gravy and biscuits, sausage, french toast, etc. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_20210518_091331.jpg The American Legion Veterans breakfast was buffet style and included various foods such as scrambled eggs, gravy and biscuits, sausage, french toast, etc. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos