Pool needs lifeguards to open

Officials are attempting to open the Jeffersonville pool this summer — but if enough lifeguards can’t be found or certified, the pool will be unable to open.

“We need 8-to-10 certified lifeguards for the upcoming season,” explained Village Administrator Bryan Riley via email. “The guards that were hired in march were unable to follow through with the certification process so we have to start over. It has put the Village in a position of not having adequate coverage to accommodate the amount of swimmers that are expected on a daily average.”

At this point in time, there is only one certified guard that is employed. There is currently a certification class planned at the Jeffersonville pool for the first weekend of June. The Village will pay for all certification fees in return for two seasons of employment with the pool, according to Riley.

Pay for the position is $10 per hour, 35-40 hours per week. The pool season will start as soon as there is enough lifeguards. The season typically ends the weekend before school starts back up, wrote Riley.

To sign up for the certification class to become a lifeguard, call the village office at 740-426-8881.

Last year, it was decided to close the pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges related to potential requirements. During the closed season, repairs were made to the premises.

Jeffersonville will cover certification costs