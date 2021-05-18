YMCA to host variety of summer activities

The Fayette County Family YMCA has a variety of traditional and new programs taking place this summer and invites the public to get a great start to the summer at the YMCA.

Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders explained in an email recently that pre-registration is required for these programs.

Starting off, registration for t-ball for ages 3-6 are being accepted through Sunday, May 23. Kids will be divided into teams, with each child receiving an MLB replica ball cap coinciding with their team name. Practices and games will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Y.

Basketball Camps will make a return to the YMCA this summer as well. Kenny Upthegrove IV will provide instruction to kids in grades 3-5 on June 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Adrian Parks will showcase his basketball skills camp for those in grade 6-12 on June 17 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

Additionally, under the instruction of Ohio University art student and YMCA Aquatics Coordinator Megan Downing, the Y will be offering a variety of enrichment programs this summer.

The programs include Air dry pottery for ages 10 and up where participants will use hand building techniques to create unique and fun pieces out of clay. It is sure to be a creative class and is guided by an instructor to learn how to work with clay. The class is two-hours and will be held Tuesday June 1 and 8 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The price for YMCA Members is $25 and non-members is $45.

The next program is a painting class for ages 10 and up. This instructor guided class will teach painting techniques while using a reference photo and encouraging participants to put their own creative ideas into their work. This class is two hours and will be held on Tuesday, June 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The price for YMCA members is $20 and $40 for non-members.

The gym and swim program will be a half-hour in the gym working on fun exercise based games followed by a half-hour in the pool to cool down. This program is for ages 6-10 and will be held Tuesday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 29 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. The price for YMCA members is $25 and $50 for non-members. Additionally for ages 3-5, the program will be held Thursday, June 10 through Thursday, July 1 at the same time and for the same prices.

Finally, as part of the enrichment programs, the YMCA will hold “Doll/Stuffy and Me” for ages 6-10. The YMCA is inviting kids to celebrate with a favorite doll or stuffed animal with arts and crafts, snacks and a tea party to end the day. This will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. The price for YMCA Members is $20 and $40 for non-members.

The YMCA continues to take registration for summer day camp for kids who have completed grades K-6, though space is limited. There are a variety of weekly themes and special activities planned, including STEM, reading, arts and crafts, swimming, octaball, and more. There will be special visitors to camp each week, including the Buckeye Game Truck and Cincinnati Children’s Museum, with exciting activities for the kids. YMCA Day Camp is licensed by the State of Ohio and is a 3-Star Step Up To Quality center.

For further information call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

The YMCA is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the Y is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

