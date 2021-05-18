Jeffersonville memorial event May 31

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Jeffersonville Memorial Day Parade and Service will be back this year. The event is planned for Monday, May 31.

Parade Chairman Mark Hoppes explained, “After a year since we had to cancel, I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to ensure we had a successful Memorial Day Program. Without everyone’s assistance this event could not take place.”

The parade is planned to begin at 10 a.m. at Colonial Drive. Those participating should form up on Colonial and Woodsview Drive at 9:30 a.m. The line-up is: Sheriff, Color Guard—Boy Scout Troop 67 and 112, Cub Scout Pack 67, Life Squad followed by others as they arrive.

The parade route is planned for the following: East on High Street to Maple Street, turns right on Maple, South on Maple to State Street. Turn Right on State Street, right on Main Street to the Veterans Memorial across from Fire Department. The Color Guard and Dignitaries will turn left on Walnut Street. The rest of the parade will follow Main Street to the traffic light and disperse from there.

Following the parade will be the Jeffersonville Veteran’s Memorial Service at approximately 10:35 a.m.

According to information from Hoppes, “patriotic music” will be provided by Jon Kidder Sound. Opening remarks and instructions will be provided by Hoppes. Invocation will be provided by Mell Wickensimer from Grace Methodist Church.

Next in the schedule is the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Star-Spangled-Banner—with Jon Kidder Sound providing the music.

Remarks will be made by Ohio Representative Mark Johnson, 92nd District. Then a presentation will be done by Daughters of the American Revolution followed by a second presentation of the Colors—Boy Scout Troop 67, Pack 67.

“Taps” will be played by Jon Kidder Sound. Benediction will be done by Wickensimer.

Those listed as as providing assistance in making the event happen this year included: Ohio Representative Mark Johnson—92nd District, Mell Wickensimer—Grace Methodist Church, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeffersonville Village Council, the Jefferson Township Trustees, the Jefferson Township Fire Department, the Jeffersonville Ball Association, Jon Kidder for the sound system, Boy Scout Troop 67 and 112, Cub Scout Pack 67, Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge 468 and OES Chapter 300, the Jeffersonville Festival Association, and members of the Lodge and Star who assisted with parade lineup.

