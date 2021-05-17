Miami Trace food program recognized

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge (OSBC) partners are delighted to recognize the April 2021 Breakfast and beyond school districts—which includes Miami Trace Local Schools.

Districts received “Super Star” distinction and a medallion from the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge for their excellence, Innovative and collaborative work to increase access to school meals during the pandemic.

The following information is from the OSBC partners:

Miami Trace provided Breakfast and lunch meals for students learning virtually by using a drive through delivery service for families to pick up meals. For families that couldn’t pick up meals, volunteers helped deliver breakfast and lunch ensuring everyone had a daily meal. If families weren’t home, volunteers brought food to families later in the day.

The school nutrition department utilized commodities to plan menus with quality food items. Many of the grocery stores and fast food establishments helped by providing bags to pack meals. The food bank donated fruits and vegetables to include with the meal packs.

Participation in the meal program decreased because students were not attending school on campus. Donations from the community and board of directors helped the department maintain the budget.

The nutrition department is expanding variety and offering more food choices. The department plans on continuing Breakfast In the Classroom (BIC) at the elementary school and will implement BIC at the middle and high school next school year.

Miami Trace Food Service Director Gary Cambell explained via email to the R-H, “I would like to thank all Miami Trace employees, community volunteers and businesses that gave their time, supplies and products to help feed our students during this Covid epidemic. Without their help, it would have been much harder to meet the challenge. A big Panther Thank You to everyone.”

District receives ’Super Star’ distinction