Two sentenced in separate pursuit cases

Two individuals were sentenced this week in the Fayette County Common Pleas Court stemming from two separate instances that ended in a pursuit by authorities.

Derrick S. Buell, 39, was sentenced this week by Judge Steven Beathard on felony three — failure to comply (fleeing and eluding), felony five breaking and entering and felony five theft.

According to information from Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, the defendant plead guilty to the failure to comply charge, but was convicted by a jury on Tuesday, May 11 of the other two charges.

Weade said that in November of 2020, a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office happened upon a breaking and entering in progress. The defendant then led the deputy on a 15-minute chase before being apprehended.

Per the prosecutor’s office recommendation, he was convicted of all charges and received a 54-month sentence out of a potential total of 60 months. He also received a lifetime license suspension.

Also convicted this week was Donald Shawn Knisley II, 24, on one charge of felony three — failure to comply (fleeing and eluding).

According to Weade, this case involved a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office pursuit in southern Fayette County that “ultimately terminated in Good Hope.”

Knisley plead guilty as charged and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and received a lifetime license suspension. The maximum sentence available was 36 months and Weade recommended 24 months.

