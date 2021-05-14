FCPH updates vaccine provider list

The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of.

According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”

Fayette County Public Health reminds the community that eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice, and the vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Those who take the first dose are not fully protected until two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Providers are being added weekly. In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will offer the following clinics next week by appointment only:

Pfizer, 1st dose—Tuesday, May 18 from 2-6 p.m. at Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House.

Moderna, 1st and 2nd dose—Wednesday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mahan building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House.

Visit www.faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other providers:

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Regional mass vaccination sites:

Chillicothe-Adena’s mass vaccination administration at The PACCAR Medical Education Center is by appointment only. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Transportation:

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get to their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit www.faycohd.org or www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

The Fayette County Public Health crew of Tonda Bradley, RN, Amy Friel, RN, BSN, Brian Jenks, DO, Ashley Roberts, RN, and Charity Lanning staffed a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Destination Outlets on Friday afternoon. Many stores at the mall offered incentives in the form of discounts and giveaways to shoppers who presented a vaccination card. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_fcphvaccmall.jpg The Fayette County Public Health crew of Tonda Bradley, RN, Amy Friel, RN, BSN, Brian Jenks, DO, Ashley Roberts, RN, and Charity Lanning staffed a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Destination Outlets on Friday afternoon. Many stores at the mall offered incentives in the form of discounts and giveaways to shoppers who presented a vaccination card. Courtesy photos Fayette County Public Health Immunization Coordinator Amy Friel, RN, BSN, and Director of Nursing Tonda Bradley, RN, vaccinated individuals at a Moderna clinic held at Destination Outlets mall on Friday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_fcphvacc.jpg Fayette County Public Health Immunization Coordinator Amy Friel, RN, BSN, and Director of Nursing Tonda Bradley, RN, vaccinated individuals at a Moderna clinic held at Destination Outlets mall on Friday. Courtesy photos