FCSO: shots fired, suspect charged Thursday

A Greene County man was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on Thursday, according to reports.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, FCSO deputies and officers from the Washington Police Department responded to a report of “shots fired” at Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors located at 1781 Old U.S. 35 SE on Thursday just before 7 a.m. Michael P. Nartker, 48 of Beavercreek, was taken into custody by law enforcement at the scene without incident. The report also states he was identified as an employee of Hi-Tech Electrical.

“Upon arrival, contact was made with employees of Hi-Tech Electrical who indicated they were reportedly shot at by a male subject, later identified as (Nartker),” the report states.

According to the report, a handgun was allegedly recovered from Nartker’s assigned work vehicle.

The report also states that no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, and Nartker was transported from the scene by Fayette County EMS to Adena Fayette Medical Center following a complaint of a medical issue.

“Following treatment, Nartker was transported to the Fayette County Jail and incarcerated, charged with two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree,” the report states.

According to the FCSO report, Nartker is being held in lieu of bond pending his initial appearance before the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Detectives are continuing their investigation of the incident and the report states that additional charges are likely.

Michael P. Nartker https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Michael-P.-Nartker-Booking-Photo-2.jpg Michael P. Nartker