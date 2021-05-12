Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Tuscarawas man on felony charges

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the arrest of a Tuscarawas County man on felony charges following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Chad Robert Ryan, 44, of Dover, was arrested on May 8 and charged with compelling prostitution, a felony of the third degree; attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree; and possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, created under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, became aware of Ryan’s intentions to purchase sex with a mother and underage daughter. With assistance from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit, the task force investigated and ultimately arrested Ryan in Columbiana County.

“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” Yost said. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force includes resources from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, New Waterford Police Department, Cortland Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, the Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

