Today—Wednesday Farmers Market begins

The Fayette County Farmers Market, Wednesday edition, seeks to provide a midweek destination for fresh local seasonal produce, honey, fine baked goods, and assorted home produced crafts including crocheted baby and household items.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer —740-505-5125): Fresh produce (asparagus, spring onions, rhubarb, radishes and some greens), potted plants (vegetables and flowers—annuals and perennials), and homemade bread and rolls.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade Baby essentials (including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, bows, crinkle toys and teethers), handmade earrings, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers, jar grippers and intensely scented wax melts in over 50 scents.

Chrisman’s Baked Goods (Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, Texas sheet cakes, pound cakes, pies and crisps.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey and baked goods, blueberry buckle, “ooey-gooey” cinnamon cake, sheet cake and cookies.

Arnold Family Farm Crochet (Stacey Arnold): Assorted crocheted items including scrunchies, bookmarks, kitchen and bathroom towels, and wash and dish cloths.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_LogoFarmersMarket-1.jpg