The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded April 8
Rebecca and Thomas Butcher to Christina and Jason Wright, 508 Carolyn Road, consideration $135,000.
Carmen and Scott Baird to ADSJ Properties LLC, 1314 Route 22 N.W., Union Township, consideration $120,000.
Vicki Lyons to Ohio State Property Investors LLC, 414 E. East St., consideration $100,000.
Ada and Franklin Taylor to Ohio State Property Investors LLC, 1150 E. Temple St., consideration $18,000.
James and Loretta Capotorto to Ohio State Property Investors LLC, 517 Earl Ave., consideration $6,000.
Recorded April 7
Alan Witherspoon to Friendly Homes LLP, 207 W. Elm St., consideration $25,000.
Barry and Laura Adams to Shawn Madden, 114 E. Newberry St., consideration $139,000.
Recorded April 6
Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to Christopher Williams, 824 John St., consideration $5,200.
Beryl Raypole to Nicholas Campbell, 621 Miami Trace Road, Concord Township, consideration $145,600.
Beatrice Stratton to C&M Residential Rental LLC, 910 S. North St., consideration $45,000.
Recorded April 5
Larry and Patricia Brickles to Barbara and Donald Hutchins, 102 Taylor Lane, consideration $399,000.
Recorded April 2
John, Marilyn and Paul Zimmerman to Branen L Weade Properties LLC, 1014 Lakeview Ave., sheriff Deed, consideration $43,400.
Rosewood Investment Group LLC to Sally Wisecup, 627 E. Market St., consideration $100,000.