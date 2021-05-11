WCHCS students help with LL murals

Washington Court House City School students recently showcased their art skills by submitting designs to the Little League Board for murals—murals that were painted at the Little League Complex in Washington Court House.

According to Little League Board Member Sean Wary, the Little League Board presented the murals idea to WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey, Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose, Washington Middle School Principal Eric Wayne, and WCHCS Marketing and Communications Director Trevor Patton.

“(The idea was presented) as a way to highlight the talent of the WCHCS middle school and high school art students and to also enhance the aesthetics of the Little League complex in Washington Court House,” explained Wary via email. “The request we made was that each mural incorporate the sport of baseball into each painting and let the students be as creative as they want. Within hours, I received very enthusiastic acceptance responses from both Tami Rose (middle school art teacher) and Kelly Howley (high school art teacher).”

The murals are now painted on the backstops of both little league fields, 1030 Old State Route 38, Washington C.H.

“Initially, we were going to choose one winner from the middle school submissions, but I received more than 60 student ideas. There are some very talented artists in our community. It was very difficult to choose just one winner, so we made a decision to choose five and split the area into five separate sections,” explained Wary.

Middle school students each had their own space to paint their individual designs while high school students used their space for one, large mural.

Muralists from WHS included: Kelly Howley (WHS art teacher), Alexa Perez (Class of ‘21), Brookelynne Duell (Class of ‘19), Jaedynn Duell (Class of ‘20), Kyler Runk (Class of ‘19) and Owen Glore (Class of ‘18).

Muralists from WMS included: Tami Rose (WMS art teacher), Miranda Bailey (Aide), Sonja Smith (Aide), Hayden Lester, Wesley Gibbs, Scotti Quigley, Julyen Ryan, Joel Buyer, Nicoal Penrod and Danica Haithcock.

“We hope to have each of the three county schools participate on a rotation either annually or bi-annually—depending on how the paint holds up through the seasons,” wrote Wary. “We appreciate the participation of school administrators, teachers and students, and the final project more than exceeded our expectations! We encourage members of the community to stop and take a look at the result of weeks of hard work and creativity from everyone involved (and cheer on your favorite Fayette County ball players).”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Recently, Washington Court House City School students submitted and then painted designs for murals at the Little League Complex in Washington C.H. Pictured are middle school muralists (left-to-right): Hayden Lester, Wesley Gibbs, Scotti Quigley, Julyen Ryan, Joel Buyer, Nicoal Penrod, and Danica Haithcock. Not pictured are Tami Rose (WMS art teacher), Miranda Bailey (Aide) and Sonja Smith (Aide). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_MS-Finished-with-students.jpg Recently, Washington Court House City School students submitted and then painted designs for murals at the Little League Complex in Washington C.H. Pictured are middle school muralists (left-to-right): Hayden Lester, Wesley Gibbs, Scotti Quigley, Julyen Ryan, Joel Buyer, Nicoal Penrod, and Danica Haithcock. Not pictured are Tami Rose (WMS art teacher), Miranda Bailey (Aide) and Sonja Smith (Aide). Courtesy photos Washington High School muralists used their space for one, large mural. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_HS-Mural.jpg Washington High School muralists used their space for one, large mural. Courtesy photos Washington Middle School muralist Joel Buyer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Joel-Buyer.jpg Washington Middle School muralist Joel Buyer. Courtesy photos The final product of the individual Washington Middle School murals. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_MS-FInal.jpg The final product of the individual Washington Middle School murals. Courtesy photos Washington Middle School muralist Nicoal Penrod. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Nicoal-Penrod.jpg Washington Middle School muralist Nicoal Penrod. Courtesy photos Washington Middle School muralist Scotti Quigley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Scotti-Quigley.jpg Washington Middle School muralist Scotti Quigley. Courtesy photos Washington Middle School muralists Hayden Lester and Wesley Gibbs. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Wesley-Gibbs-Hayden-Lester.jpg Washington Middle School muralists Hayden Lester and Wesley Gibbs. Courtesy photos Washington Middle School muralist Danica Haithcock https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Danica-Haithcock.jpg Washington Middle School muralist Danica Haithcock Courtesy photos