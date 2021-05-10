Fire on Brock Road causes ‘extensive’ damage

Last Thursday, the BPM Joint Fire District responded to a fire on Brock Road north of Bloomingburg.

According to Ron Huff, BPM Fire Chief, the call was received at 3:45 p.m. for 1635 Brock Road, Bloomingburg. BPM responded to the call with three trucks and had mutual aid from Washington Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department, and Range Township Fire Department (out of Madison County). EMS was also on scene.

Huff explained the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is under investigation. There was extensive damage to the home—owned by Jim Hobbs—but there were no injuries reported.

Responders were on scene until approximately 7 p.m.

